Forfar and Montrose community trusts score a winner with festive friends scheme

Angus community football trusts have played their part in a nationwide programme to bring festive cheer to those in need.

As part of a Festive Friends initiative now in its fifth year, Forfar and Montrose trusts have been busy delivering hundreds of parcels to people in the two towns.

The scheme has received huge local support as well as a record commitment of almost £90,000 to the national programme through previously announced funding.

It has allowed the SPFL Trust to more than double the number of people clubs have been able to help.

Station Park Community Trust, made up of Forfar Athletic, Forfar Athletic Community FC and Forfar Farmington asked for 100 nominations of names to receive a Christmas hamper this week and were delighted with the response.

Nicola McBride of Forfar Farmington, who is also vice-chair of the Station Park Community Trust, said: “We were delighted to be able to support those who have been less fortunate to enjoy the outdoors and been feeling very isolated during the pandemic.”

A similarly successful scheme was run by Montrose Community Trust and captured in an entertaining video featuring figures from the Links Park set up and club mascot Monty Mole.

Ordinarily, Festive Friends takes place at clubs across the country.

Participants enjoy a tasty Christmas lunch, fun and games, a club gift, as well as the means to get there and home.

Almost 4,000 people have enjoyed an event in the last four years.

Physical distancing meant clubs flipped the entire operation to head into their communities to make thousands of doorstep visits.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) assisted with deliveries and included a fire safety advice leaflets for the elderly and vulnerable in every hamper.

SPFL Trust interim chief executive Warren Hawke said: “This year has been challenging for us all, not least for those who are experiencing social isolation.

“Festive Friends At Home is about more than just sending out Christmas hampers.

“It’s about delivering compassion, patience and kindness at the end of a year when it’s never meant more.”