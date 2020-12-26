Man, 81, dies after car crashed into Arbroath harbour on Christmas Eve

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An elderly man died after a car crashed into Arbroath Harbour on Christmas Eve.

The body of an 81-year-old, who has not yet been named, was recovered from the water.

The car crashed into the inner harbour at Arbroath at around 7pm on Christmas Eve and emergency services including police, ambulance, coastguard and the fire brigade, raced to the scene.

A crane was used to remove the white vehicle from the marina.

It’s believed the rolled towards the water.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a car entering the water at Arbroath Harbour around 7.20pm on Thursday, 24 December.

“The body of an 81-year-old man was recovered from the water a short time later. His next of kin are aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”