Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An Angus firm’s festive generosity has helped Alzheimer Scotland maintain its vital support for people with dementia throughout the festive period.

Bathroom company Whyte’s of Monifieth handed over £2,000 to the charity in the latest generous gesture in a long-established link.

Harrison Whyte of the family firm said: “The connection to the charity is through my Grandpa, George Whyte, who died at the age of 71 of dementia.

“He had previously had Alzheimer’s and the Dundee branch remember my Grandpa and his involvement with the group’s choir.”

He said the firm normally liked to donate part of each quarter’s profit to the charity but the pandemic had made it difficult this year.

“We decided we would make the donation now because we still very much want to support the work of Alzheimer Scotland,” he added.

Based in Monifieth’s former fire station, the company is looking forward to celebrating its tenth anniversary in May 2021.

Alzheimer Scotland offering round-the-clock support

The charity’s locality leader, Nikki Lorimer, said Whyte’s support was vital in continuing to deliver lifeline support during the pandemic.

“Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Alzheimer Scotland had to move much of our support either online or through companion calls, with a very small amount of home support,” she said.

“Our staff, volunteers and the people we support have all adapted amazingly well with hundreds of groups and activities taking place on digital forums since March.

“Whilst we know it doesn’t replace the connectivity of face-to-face support, we also know that offering this has been a lifeline for people with dementia and their families during these difficult times.”

The 0808 808 3000 dementia helpline has remained available round-the-clock, seven days a week and a range of digital groups and activities have been run by the charity throughout the festive period.

Amongst the other work the Whyte’s donation will help support is the creation of the UK’s first virtual resource centre, being developed by Alzheimer Scotland.

“It will offer access to groups including music memories, a zone specifically for carers, the ability to chat to a dementia link worker or allied health professional and, most of all, the comfort of knowing you’re in a safe space,” added Nikki.

“Dementia doesn’t pause, and neither will Alzheimer Scotland.”

Part of the ongoing fundraising includes a virtual brick scheme, which will can be personalised and displayed in the virtual resource centre.

Bricks can be bought at www.alzscot.org/virtualbrick