Three people in hospital following crash on A92 in Angus

by Anita Diouri
December 28 2020, 7.23pm Updated: December 29 2020, 9.47am
Three people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A92 in Angus.

The two-car collision happened close to a railway bridge at Inverkeilor at 4.40pm, with diversions put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Monday, 28 December, emergency services were called to the A92 at Inverkeilor, following a two-car crash near to a railway bridge.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment and diversions are in place.”