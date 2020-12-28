Three people in hospital following crash on A92 in Angus

Three people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A92 in Angus.
The two-car collision happened close to a railway bridge at Inverkeilor at 4.40pm, with diversions put in place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Monday, 28 December, emergency services were called to the A92 at Inverkeilor, following a two-car crash near to a railway bridge.
“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment and diversions are in place.”
