Three men arrested after ‘car chase’ on Angus estate

Police have arrested three men after an alleged car chase on an Angus estate.

Officers were called to a farm in the Angus Glens area on Wednesday, December 30 after concern about the behaviour of an intruder on the land.

The three men fled as soon as police arrived, deliberately crashing into a marked police vehicle as they tried to make their getaway.

Officers used a stinger device to destroy the suspects’ vehicles tyres before capturing and arresting all three.

The men were charged with offences relating to an attempted break-in and road traffic offences.

PC Lynn Black, of National Rural Crime Scotland, alerted members of the Rural Watch Scotland Group on Thursday to the arrests.

She said: “Three travelling criminals have been apprehended by police in Tayside on 30/12/20, following a police pursuit and stinger deployment.

“On police arrival the three male suspects made off and to avoid capture, they purposefully collided with a marked police vehicle. Subsequently all three were captured and were arrested.

“Further inquiries are ongoing in relation to all three males and other possible linked incidents involving crimes of dishonesty.”

She warned about the dangers of “travelling criminals” in rural areas.

“Although this happened in the Angus area, it is clear criminals are willing to travel all over Scotland and south of the border to commit such offences.

“Everyone is urged to be vigilant and to report any suspicious incidents/vehicles in rural areas to Police Scotland via 101,” she added.