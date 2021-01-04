Brechin firefighter who was awarded medal at Buckingham Palace retires after four decades

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A senior Tayside firefighter who was lauded at Buckingham Palace has retired from duty after 42 years protecting the local community.

Watch commander Bryan Cuthill served the people of Brechin and the surrounding area after joining the service in 1978.

He began life in uniform as a retained firefighter while working as a plumber and continued in that role for decades.

Mr Cuthill said a fire was sparked within him when he witnessed some colleagues mobilise for action when working as a young tradesman.

He said: “I was working on a job with two painters who suddenly dropped their tools and darted off rather quickly on their bikes to the fire station.

“On hearing the sirens, I watched the appliances en route to an incident and thought that that it was something that I could get involved with as well.

“I knew the station was looking for recruits at that time so I went along to a training night and never looked back.”

Bryan’s distinguished career includes an invitation to Buckingham Palace in 2016 where he went with his wife Linda to receive the Queens Fire Service Medal for his services to the local community.

He was also commended at a long service ceremony in 2019 for his 40 years of service.

His last day was on December 30, 2020.

“I joined in my first drill night on December 29, 1978 and by retiring at the end of December 2020 completes 42 years service” said Bryan.

“I’ll have to get out of my daily routine of checking the fire station every morning whilst on my way to my work as a self-employed plumber.

“I’ll now have time to have more away days with Linda, taking advantage of my bus pass. We have three grownup children and six grandchildren to visit as well.”

Mr Cuthill also hopes to encourage people in their local community to consider a career in the retained service.

He added: “It is a really rewarding worthwhile job. It’s been an honour to have served the local community and I know that they will be in safe hands with my colleagues that remain at the station.

“I would like to thank all the hardworking, dedicated personnel, past and present, throughout the organisation, who have helped me during my career. Keep up the good work.”