Tayside and Fife have recorded 13 new coronavirus deaths.

Four deaths were registered each in Fife, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross with one death registered in Angus.

It comes as Scotland records a further 88 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figure brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,269.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 978 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 758 on Tuesday.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.1%, down slightly from 7.4% on the previous day.

There are 1,871 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, an decrease of 63 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 128 are in intensive care.

So far 649,262 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 119 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across Tayside and Fife.

This includes 33 cases in Dundee, 30 in Angus, 14 in Perth and Kinross and 42 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began 21,254 people across Tayside and Fife have tested positive for the virus.

There have been 5,897 positive cases in Dundee, 2,613 in Angus, 3,675 in Perth and Kinross and 9,031 in Fife.

A total of 813 coronavirus deaths have been registered in Tayside and Fife since the start of the pandemic.

National Records of Scotland statistics

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics published on Wednesday show 8,347 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The figures show 440 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between January 24 and 31, down 12 on the previous week.

Of these, the majority were in hospital at 301, with 97 in care homes, 38 at home or in a non-institutional setting and four in other institutions.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Vaccinations – highest daily total so far

The number of vaccinations given on Tuesday was the highest daily total so far, and was 59% higher than the number of jabs given last Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon went on to say 98% of older people living in care homes had had their first injection as well as 87% of those aged over 80 who are living in the community – although she said this number could be higher.

She added that more than a quarter (28%) of those aged between 75 and 79 had also now had the initial dose.

She said: “Let me thank everyone working across the country to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and also the public for the quite extraordinary uptake so far.”