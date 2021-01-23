Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside and Fife have recorded 16 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded seven deaths, Dundee saw one, there were five in Angus, and three in Perth and Kinross.

The council areas also saw 137 new cases, down slightly from 165 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 24 in Angus, 27 in Dundee, 28 in Perth and Kinross and 58 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 76 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,704.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,307 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,480 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.3% up from 6.96% on the previous day.

There are 2,085 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 32 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 159 are in intensive care, two less than yesterday.

Public Health Scotland said 380,667 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 8.30am on Friday January 22, an increase of 22,213 from the previous day.

January 22- 13 local coronavirus deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded 13 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded eight deaths, Dundee saw two, there was one in Angus, and two in Perth and Kinross.

The council areas also saw 165 new cases, up slightly from 162 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 35 in Angus, 37 in Dundee, 31 in Perth and Kinross and 62 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 71 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,628.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,480 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,636 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.96%, down from 7% on the previous day.

There are 2,053 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 49 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 161 are in intensive care, the same as Thursday.

Public Health Scotland said 358,454 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 8.30am on Thursday January 21, an increase of 23,583 from the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon used her briefing to pay tribute to those working in essential retail for their continued service and the vital role they play at this difficult time.

January 21 – 16 local coronavirus deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded 16 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded three deaths, Perth and Kinross saw nine, while Angus had two and Dundee had two.

The area also saw 162 new cases down from 214 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 29 in Angus, 40 in Dundee, 27 in Perth and Kinross and 66 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 89 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,468.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,636 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,656 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 7%, down from 7.5% on the previous day.

There are 2,004 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up one in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 161 are in intensive care, an increase of five.

Public Health Scotland said 334,871 people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 8.30am on Thursday January 21, an increase of 24,962 from the previous day.

It added that 4,466 people have received the second dose, an increase of 296.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced £1million of support for childminders.

New walk-in centres will open in Glenrothes and Dunfermline, as well as Paisley, later today. This brings the total number across the country to 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 19,695 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,326 were in Angus, 5,559 in Dundee, 8,436 in Fife, and 3,374 throughout Perth and Kinross.

January 20 – 17 local coronavirus deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded 17 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded six deaths, Perth and Kinross saw eight, while Angus had one and Dundee had two.

The area also saw 214 new cases up from 165 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 39 in Angus, 52 in Dundee, 53 in Perth and Kinross and 70 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 92 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon said the National Record of Scotland (NRS) data – which records all cases where coronavirus is a suspected cause or contributory factor – now stood at 7,448.

She said the week on week figures were down by 23.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,656 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.5%, down from 11.1% on the previous day.

There are 2,003 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 14 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 156 are in intensive care, an increase of six.

January 19 – 71 coronavirus deaths across Scotland

Tayside and Fife have recorded 13 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded four deaths, Perth and Kinross saw four, while Angus had one and Dundee also had four.

The area also saw 165 new cases.

The new positive cases include 22 in Angus, 34 in Dundee, 27 in Perth and Kinross and 82 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 71 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,376

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,165 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.1%, down from 12.3% on the previous day.

There are 1,989 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 30 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 150 are in intensive care, an increase of four.

However 284,582 people have now received the first dose of the vaccination, an increase of 19,591 from the previous day.

The Public Health Scotland statistics indicate that 3,886 people have received the second dose, an increase of 188.

School closure review February 2

Schools will remain closed until mid-February, the first minister told the Scottish Parliament, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The situation is to be reviewed on February 2, Ms Sturgeon added.

She described the situation as an “extraordinary challenge” during her address at Holyrood.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 19,319 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,258 were in Angus, 5,467 in Dundee, 8,300 in Fife, and 3,294 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 664.