Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three cars have been damaged after a fire in a Brechin car park.

Emergency services were called to East Mill Road shortly after 5am on Wednesday.

Firefighters found three vehicles ablaze and took around half an hour to put it out.

Its not yet known whether the fire is being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance in Brechin to three cars on fire in a car park in East Mill Road.

“We received the call at 5.05am and a pump from Brechin attended.

“We received a stop message at 5.37am and left it in the hands of the police.”