Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Plans have come forward for a 60-bed care home in Brechin.

The planning bid has been launched by Simply as part of its ambition to become Scotland’s largest care home developer.

Its Angus sights are set on a one-time granary and former builder’s yard in the Angus burgh’s Park Road.

© Supplied by Angus Council

The company says the development could bring almost 20 new jobs top the town.

It could also help plug a care gap for an ageing population in which the number of over-75s is set to increase significantly in the next two decades.

The sloping one-acre site backs onto the Caledonian Railway tourist attraction.

Plans lodged with Angus Council propose a u-shaped building, with access from Park Road.

It would be two storeys to the north, and three storeys to the south to take in the sloping nature of the land.

The proposal includes 27 car parking spaces for staff and visitors.

In their planning submission, Simply state: “The redevelopment of the application site for a care home facility does not, in our opinion, conflict with any elements of the development strategy for Angus insofar as it relates to Brechin.

“Infact, the proposal gains substantial support from the strategy in that it involves the redevelopment of a vacant, underused and derelict brownfield site, which in its present condition detracts significantly from the character and appearance of the area.

“It creates a much-needed facility in the town and it will create a significant number of job opportunities,” the planning submission states.”

Permission previously granted for houses on site

The applicants say there is an unmet demand for care home bed spaces in Brechin, where the 75-plus age group is forecast to increase by 88% by 2037.

They add: “The development of the site will meet some of that demand in a highly sustainable and appropriate location.”

Over a number of years, the site was the subject of residential development plans ranging from five to thirteen houses.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

In July 2009, Angus councillors approved a bid for eight homes on the land.

The planning permission was renewed at the start of 2016 and remains live.

Company developing new homes across Scotland

Glasgow-based Simply’s ambitious growth plans include a target of 1,000 beds across the UK by the end of 2022.

Its Morar Living care home and retirement living division currently has more than 200 beds across three new homes in Scotland in Inverness, Musselburgh and Bridge of Weir.

New homes are also under construction in Perth, Stirling and Helensburgh.

Angus development standards committee will consider the Brechin bid in due course.