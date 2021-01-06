Two men run off after committing ‘sneak-in’ burglary in Forfar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Forfar are hunting for two males who burgled a home in the town.

The men committed a sneak-in theft at a house in Don Street between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday before running off through a Tesco supermarket on Castle Street.

They are both described as being about 5′ 10″ tall, medium build, late 20’s to early 30’s and were wearing dark clothing.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen two men acting “suspiciously” in the area at the time.

A spokesperson for the Tayside division of Police Scotland said: “Anybody that might have CCTV opportunities in the area or the possibility of dash cam footage from anyone in Tesco Car Park please call 101”.

The reference number is CR/00444/21.