Promise of 50 new jobs as shipping firm eyes up new premises in Montrose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A fuel distribution and shipping firm is eyeing up new premises in Montrose nearly 60 years after first setting up in the Angus town.

J R Rix and Sons Ltd, popularly known simply as Rix, has submitted plans to Angus Council outlining the creation of new offices and a multi-storey car park on America Street at Montrose Port.

It wants to move into the former home of fisheries firm Joseph Johnston & Sons. As the building was constructed in the mid-19th Century and remains one of Scotland’s few remaining intact salmon and fish curing businesses, it is considered a site of historical significance and has been afforded Listed status, limiting the development that can be done on the site.

The proposals consist of a new two-storey steel building with storage and offices, alongside a new car park to accommodate staff vehicles.

Rix says it expects to create up to 50 new jobs if the proposals are approved, as the approval will enable the expansion of two of its subsidiary companies, Rix Renewables Ltd and Rix Sea Shuttle Ltd.

Angus Council’s planning officers are expected to make a decision on the application by early March.