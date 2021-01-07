A90 blocked as emergency services called to crash near accident blackspot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road was blocked for several hours following a crash near a Mearns accident blackspot.

Police and paramedics were called to the A937 Laurencekirk to Marykirk road at about 7.30am following a two-vehicle collision at about 7.20am on Thursday.

A section of the neighbouring A90 was blocked as a result of the crash.

One person is said to have suffered hand injuries in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “I can say that we were called and officers are in attendance at the A937 at Laurencekirk after a crash involving two vehicles.

“Ambulance is in attendance.”

The A90 was blocked northbound as a result of the accident.

Traffic Scotland posted: “A90 Northbound is restricted at Laurencekirk due to (a) road traffic incident.”

The junction between the A937 and the A90 is a notorious accident blackspot.

In recent years it was the subject of a successful campaign for safety improvements, with a flyover due to be built at the spot.

A “full diamond” grade-separated junction is planned to take the realigned A937 above the dual carriageway.

❗NEW ⌚07.29#A90 RTC N/B is partially blocked on approach to Laurencekirk Traffic is heavy on approach#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/c3Hw6R790q — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 7, 2021

The A90 was reopened at about 9.55am.