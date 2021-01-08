Four-month tag for Calcutta Cup thug after Angus assaults on couple and police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A drunken Calcutta Cup thug has dodged prison for a string of assaults outside an Angus pub.

James Alderslade-Marriot had witnessed Scotland’s 13-6 defeat at the hands of England in Edinburgh last February before returning home to Arbroath well under the influence.

But after the obnoxious 32-year-old made a nuisance of himself to other customers in a town pub he assaulted a female friend of his then partner, before attacking her boyfriend.

He then assaulted two police officers called to deal with the “extremely violent incident” outside the Central Bar.

Alderslade-Marriot appeared before Sheriff Derek Reekie at Forfar on Thursday where he was told his behaviour merited a custodial sentence.

The court previously heard the accused was well under the influence of alcohol, and possibly other substances, when he came back to Angus around 9pm.

He then phoned a friend of his partner demanding to know where they were.

Witnesses said Alderslade-Marriot was “very loud and abusive, and generally making a nuisance of himself.”

Shortly after midnight, one woman in the group and her pal decided to leave the Central Bar to go to another pub.

But the accused was outside and shouted to her that she was an “ugly bitch”.

When the woman challenged the accused over the comment he punched her in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and asked her boyfriend to help.

Fearing a further assault on his partner, the man punched the accused once and Alderslade-Marriot then punched him, causing his mouth to bleed.

Police arrived and the accused was immediately hostile towards them.

He refused to get into a police van and kicked two officers.

At the custody suite in Dundee, his manner changed and he was calm and apologetic, blaming his drug and alcohol consumption.

Alderslade-Marriot, of Granary Terrace, Monikie, earlier admitted charges of assaulting a man and woman, and two police officers at the Central Bar in Arbroath on February 9 last year.

Solicitor Robin Beattie said his client is currently signed off work due to health difficulties, but is hoping to return to phased employment soon.

Sheriff Reekie told the accused: “You have a record although there’s nothing in the last five years since you moved to Scotland.

“The custody threshold is clearly met, but I am satisfied there is an alternative.

“It will be a pretty robust package,” said the sheriff.

He ordered Alderslade-Marriot to pay his female victim £180 compensation and her partner £240.

Sheriff Reekie imposed £100 restitution orders in respect of each of the two police officers he assaulted.

The accused was also placed on a four-month restriction of liberty order confining him to his home on an electronic tag between 7pm and 6am daily.

In addition, he will remain on supervision for a year.