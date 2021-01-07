Emergency services called to A90 at Tealing after two-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Dundee on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on the A90 northbound near Tealing and it is understood one lane of the road was closed for a brief period.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed they received the call shortly before 3pm and that the ambulance service also attended.

There is no word on any injuries and recovery of the vehicles has been arranged.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.