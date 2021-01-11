Long-awaited Montrose station improvements finally underway

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Long-awaited work on a £250,000 Montrose station upgrade is under way.

The project will replace toilets in the station’s main building and provide a new shelter for passengers on platform two with increased seating.

© DC Thomson

The long overdue scheme has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Baby-changing facilities will be included in the new toilets.

Seating in the platform two shelter will rise from six seats to nine, with one space for wheelchair users. A new ticket vending machine will be installed.

ScotRail has also said the number of public address speakers will be increased from eight to 14 to make it easier for customers to hear passenger announcements.

The project is expected to take around six weeks to complete and the station will remain open during the work.

The Montrose scheme is part of an ongoing investment programme which includes the £8 million upgrade of Aberdeen station.

Improvements had been scheduled for autumn 2019 after Montrose became a “pivotal” station following the introduction of new timetables.

It made the Angus stop a changing place for cross-country services.

There was previously frustration the Montrose scheme was removed from a package of measures which went through the procurement and planning process and was then taken forward as a standalone project.

It was then hit by delays to suppliers not being able to operate during the early stages of the Covid-19 situation.

Ewan McDonald of ScotRail said: “We are delighted to be able to progress this hugely important project for rail services in the north east of the country.

“It shows our commitment to improvements for customers on Scotland’s railway is continuing, despite the difficult circumstances we are working under due to the coronavirus pandemic.”