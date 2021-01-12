‘Smell, traffic and dust’: Protesters launch website outlining their issues with Cononsyth hens shed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of residents in rural Angus have launched a campaign objecting to plans that could see 64,000 hens brought near their community.

Proposals by Cononsyth Farm, which have yet to be formally lodged with Angus Council, could see two large hen sheds erected to house 32,000 birds each, for egg production.

Local residents, dubbed the Cononsyth Protest group, have launched a website outlining why they oppose the plans.

The group, made up of about 30 neighbours, have been hosting regular digital meetings to coordinate their campaign.

Among the potential issues highlighted on the website are odour, as some houses are downwind of the site and an impact on local wildlife.

The protestors also expect issues to arise regarding traffic, dust from chicken feed and bedding material, and light pollution.

A spokesman for the group said: “What we’re trying to do is address the development in terms of the council’s local development plan and how the proposal contradicts that.

“For everything we have said, we have provided a reference so we are as sure as we can be with what we are saying.

“We have been leafleting people who live near the site and the feedback we’ve been getting from that is people are very much against the plans.

“The only people who seem to be in favour are farmers themselves.”

The spokesman said their research suggests the plans contradict a number of points in Angus Council’s local development plan. These include a potential increase in the risk of flooding.

The group will lodge an objection to the development when a formal planning application is made.

The plans have been discussed twice by Angus Council’s development standards committee as a proposal of application notice was lodged with the local authority.

Similar plans for hens sheds at Easter Meathie Farm, Lour are at a similar stage.

A spokesman for Cogeo, the consultancy firm representing the applicants, said: “We are not in a position to comment on unverified content from third party websites. We can confirm that any hen shed development is subject to detailed planning permission via the local authority.

“The application for Cononsyth Farms Ltd will be assessed by the planning department and relevant consultees to ensure compliance with all planning policy and environmental legislation.

“The operation of these units is regulated as a licenced activity by SEPA to ensure the highest environmental standards are maintained.”

Public consultation on the proposal is expected to begin towards the end of the month.