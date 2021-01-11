Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
Police investigating unexplained sudden death of 24-year-old man in Montrose

January 11 2021, 3.30pm Updated: January 11 2021, 6.42pm
Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s who passed away in a property in Montrose at the weekend.

A huge emergency response was sent to the town’s Union Street in relation to the death.

Three fire engines, an ambulance and police vehicles attended at the property, with police activity seen well into the next day, and a section of the street cordoned off for a number of hours.

Individuals in protective suits, understood to be undertakers, were seen entering the property on Saturday morning.

People in protective suits attend the property in Montrose, following the death of a man, 24.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent two appliances from Montrose and one from Balmossie, to assist police with entry to a property and with specialist equipment.

“Firefighters arrived at 10.20pm and stood down at 12.55am on Saturday morning.”

‘Unexplained but not suspicious’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.20pm on Friday January 8, the body of a 24-year-old man was found within a flat in Union Street, Montrose.

“Police are investigating his death, which at this time is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

