Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir Photographic Club get back to nature

by Graham Brown
January 13 2021, 8.25am
© Supplied by Kirriemuir PhotograpAlan Belton's winning shot Peek-a-Boo
Alan Belton's winning shot Peek-a-Boo

Kirriemuir Photographic Club members are keeping their skills up during the pandemic with regular Zoom meetings and online competitions.

Speakers, workshops, discussions and competitions have attracted a good response.

© Supplied by Kirriemuir Photograp
Bathtime by Mike Visocchi

The club’s annual knockout competition annual produced some excellent images.

President Alistair Carrie organised the photographs and they were judged by the members on the night.

© Supplied by Kirriemuir Photograp
Rohallion by Iain Galbraith.

Wildlife proved popular and a deer in a field of crops by Alan Belton was selected as the overall winner.

Mike Visocchi, Iain Galbraith and Malcolm McBeath filled the remainder of the top four spots in the competition.

© Supplied by Kirriemuir Photograp
Brown hares by Malcolm McBeath.