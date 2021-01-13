Kirriemuir Photographic Club get back to nature

Kirriemuir Photographic Club members are keeping their skills up during the pandemic with regular Zoom meetings and online competitions.
Speakers, workshops, discussions and competitions have attracted a good response.
The club’s annual knockout competition annual produced some excellent images.
President Alistair Carrie organised the photographs and they were judged by the members on the night.
Wildlife proved popular and a deer in a field of crops by Alan Belton was selected as the overall winner.
Mike Visocchi, Iain Galbraith and Malcolm McBeath filled the remainder of the top four spots in the competition.
