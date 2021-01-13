Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Transport chiefs have promised to investigate a pothole-plagued stretch of Angus’s busiest road.

The state of the A90 Brechin bypass has been raised by a local politician in the latest stage of a three-year fight to have the dual carriageway properly repaired.

North east Conservative Liam Kerr has written to Scottish transport secretary Michael Matheson after a recent incident in which a new pothole was blamed for a potentially serious blowout on the bypass.

The vehicle had to be recovered from the northbound carriageway. No one was injured in the incident.

In a letter to Mr Matheson, Mr Kerr said: “Thankfully this didn’t result in a more serious incident, but you will be all too aware of how much worse this could have been.

“I wrote to your predecessor in April 2018 regarding serious concerns about the state of the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen, particularly between the A935 and B966 turnoff – the exact location where this accident happened.

“He reassured me that issues were being proactively identified and corrected promptly, including ‘significant maintenance works’ commencing that summer, with specific repairs dealt with ‘as necessary’,” added Mr Kerr.

Concerns previously raised around safety for Harley-Davidson festival bikers

The bypass stretch has gained a reputation as a patchwork piece of dual carriageway.

Mr Kerr previously highlighted the risk to motorcyclists visiting Brechin for one of the biggest annual tourist events in Angus.

The summer Harley Davidson in the City gathering marks the connection of a local family to the founding fathers of the famous motorcycle marque.

Hundreds of bikers usually travel to the town for a weekend gathering and ride-out around local roads.

© Paul Reid

Mr Kerr added: “This incident suggests a long-term solution hasn’t been found and indeed my own experience of driving that road on a regular basis would seem to bear out that conclusion.”

“This major road is a crucial link for the entire north east.

“I cannot imagine the Scottish Government would accept such dangers on the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh, yet we in the north east await proper solutions nearly three years on from my last interventions,” he said.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: “We are currently undertaking drainage investigation works on the A90 Brechin bypass and have further investigations planned in the coming months.

“The results of these investigations will inform the type of surfacing work required for this section of the route, with work expected to take place this year.

“As ever trunk road safety remains our top priority and we’ll continue to monitor the A90.”