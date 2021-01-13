‘Amazing lady’ Violet showered with lockdown love in Laurencekirk care home 100th birthday celebration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Care home staff and residents shared the special day of “amazing lady” Violet Thomson as the farmer’s wife celebrated her 100th birthday.

Despite pandemic restrictions which restricted Wednesday’s centenary celebrations, Violet was on top form for a birthday buffet at Kirk Lodge Care Home in the heart of Laurencekirk.

Born in Brechin’s Bank Street, she married her late husband, Alexander, at Marykirk Church.

For more than 30 years the couple had Cobbleheugh Farm near the village.

Following Alexander’s death in the late 1980s, Violet continued to work tirelessly on it with the couple’s son, Maurice.

Maurice said his mother was known by all as as a caring and ‘get up and go’ person who refused to let any setbacks in life stand in her way.

Music lover with a fondness for bus tour travel

She worked in a munitions factory and her indomitable spirit was evident in her recovery from an accident there when an explosion led to the loss of part of a finger.

Violet also worked as a matron’s assistant at Stracathro Hospital, near Brechin.

A music lover with a particular affection for country and western, Violet also used to enjoy bus trips to her favourite destinations of Fort William and Oban.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

She spent respite time at the care home before becoming a resident there last summer.

Kirk Lodge care assistant Angie Davidson said: “Violet is a beautiful lady both inside and out.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to have her here.

“She is delighted to see 100 years old and we were thrilled to be able to do what we could to make her day special.

“She is a very popular resident,” added Angie.

“Violet was waiting in the morning for her telegram from The Queen to be delivered and was ecstatic when it arrived.

“She’s an amazing lady,” she added.