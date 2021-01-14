Friday, January 15th 2021 Show Links
Single Angus primary closed and transport hit by winter weather

by Graham Brown
January 14 2021, 9.27am Updated: January 14 2021, 10.47am
A single Angus school has been closed due to the winter weather.

Angus Council said Isla primary will remain shut all day on Thursday due to the conditions.

The snow has caused roads chaos in Perthshire.

The overnight snowfall has also affected some school transport in Angus

Fishers Tours were unable to pick up children in the Monikie and Muirdrum areas going to Carnoustie High School.

They also said that due to the inclement conditions in the Birkhill and Newtyle areas only one vehicle will serve Monifeith High School from the far side of Dundee.