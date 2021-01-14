A single Angus school has been closed due to the winter weather.
Angus Council said Isla primary will remain shut all day on Thursday due to the conditions.
The snow has caused roads chaos in Perthshire.
Isla Primary School closed all day. More details at https://t.co/iEHgDAxuol
— Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) January 14, 2021
The overnight snowfall has also affected some school transport in Angus
Fishers Tours were unable to pick up children in the Monikie and Muirdrum areas going to Carnoustie High School.
Monifieth High School Vehicles. More details at https://t.co/uapjzTsODn
— Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) January 14, 2021
They also said that due to the inclement conditions in the Birkhill and Newtyle areas only one vehicle will serve Monifeith High School from the far side of Dundee.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe