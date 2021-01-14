Something went wrong - please try again later.

A single Angus school has been closed due to the winter weather.

Angus Council said Isla primary will remain shut all day on Thursday due to the conditions.

The snow has caused roads chaos in Perthshire.

Isla Primary School closed all day. More details at https://t.co/iEHgDAxuol — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) January 14, 2021

The overnight snowfall has also affected some school transport in Angus

Fishers Tours were unable to pick up children in the Monikie and Muirdrum areas going to Carnoustie High School.

Monifieth High School Vehicles. More details at https://t.co/uapjzTsODn — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) January 14, 2021

They also said that due to the inclement conditions in the Birkhill and Newtyle areas only one vehicle will serve Monifeith High School from the far side of Dundee.