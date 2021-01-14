Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sheriff has issued a paedophile hunter arrest warrant for the third time after the latest no-show in his long-running Angus court case.

Jay Buchan failed to make the journey from Glasgow to Forfar to be sentenced at the town’s sheriff court on Thursday.

The 20-year-old previously failed to turn up at court because he said he suffered from travel sickness.

On that occasion the explanation failed to convince a sheriff and led to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Previous failure to appear due to self-isolating

And he was absent late last year after telling the court he was self-isolating because a family member had coronavirus.

Buchan was part of a group which invaded a Forfar street in August 2018.

They were members of the Wolf Pack UK vigilante group.

Buchan’s father, Gordon, was its self-styled ringleader.

The Forfar incident happened in the town’s Old Halkerton Road when group members targeted a house there.

Police spent several hours dealing with the incident.

Forfar sting was posted live on social media

It was recorded by the group and viewed tens of thousands of times after being posted live on social media.

Police eventually escorted a number of people of the town and made several arrests.

Six people were originally charged in the wake of the incident.

Four later pled guilty to behaving in an offensive manner, presenting banners and, with hoods over their heads and faces masked, shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks while broadcasting live on social media.

Last March, community payback orders including unpaid work were imposed on other members of the group.

Buchan Snr was banned from being involved in any vigilante-type conduct for two years.

The father and son, of Glenfinnan Road, Glasgow had both been locked up a month before after turning up late for a calling of the case.

Sheriff Gregor Murray had deferred sentence on Buchan Jnr to monitor the teenager’s progress on a community payback order imposed over similar offences elsewhere.

But he was not present or represented by a solicitor when the case called at Forfar, leading to the sheriff issuing the warrant for his arrest.