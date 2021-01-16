Dundee teenager avoids jail for part in vicious Strathmartine Hospital attack on girl

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee teenager has avoided jail for her part in an attack on another young girl at the derelict Strathmartine Hospital.

Stephanie Cunningham was just 17 when she was involved in the assault on the teenager in September 2018.

She punched her victim 10 times and kicked the girl in the head.

Cunningham, 19, of Beauly Square, Dundee appeared for sentence before Sheriff Derek Reekie at Forfar sheriff court.

She had previously admitted assaulting the girl at the old Strathmartine Hospital on September 9 2018.

Accused phone mother in immediate aftermath of attack

Solicitor Mike Short said: “I don’t think for a minute she doesn’t understand the seriousness of this.

“She phoned her mother straight away after realising what she had done and expressed remorse.

“My main concern is that I don’t ever want to see her back in the (criminal justice) system.

“It will be a long process but I am confident she will get there.”

An allegation that Cunningham had permanently disfigured the victim after attacking her with a sharp instrument was withdrawn from the charge.

Alcohol consumption concern

Sheriff Reekie expressed concern over a social work report reference to what he described as a “quite significant intake of alcohol”.

He told Cunningham: “Although you weren’t the main instigator or the cause of serious injury, your role nonetheless was a serious one in a sustained attack on this innocent young girl.

“The injury that was caused was clearly quite serious.

“You were 17 at the time and I accept you showed immediate remorse.

“You recognised you had done serious wrong and said you were acting under the influence of negative peers.

“To your credit you have moved away from those negative influences and this offence was over two years ago.”

He added: “You have no previous convictions.

“Nonetheless your role was a serious one involving significant violence.

“It would be open to me to impose a custodial sentence, but there is an alternative.”

The sheriff said: “I noted you were anxious to apologise to the victim but were unable to do that because of the bail conditions.

“An appropriate way is to impose a compensation order, but it in no way reflects the extent of the injuries the young girl sustained.”

He placed Cunningham on supervision order for 18 months and ordered her to carry out 135 hours unpaid work.

The accused must also pay £450 compensation to her victim.