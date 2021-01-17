“I’m very disappointed”: Leaders push ahead with £13m plan to reshape Arbroath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus Council leaders are pushing ahead with their £13m plan to reshape the heart of Arbroath.

The local authority has appointed global design and consultancy firm Arcadis to lead on a number of significant changes in the Angus town.

It has also published new branding featuring the town’s famous abbey. Refreshed consultation plans will allow people to comment on the A Place for Everyone plan.

The changes will include “redesigning” the main dual carriageway “to better share the available road space” as well as walking, wheeling and cycle paths and better links between the town centre and bus and train stations.

But critics of the plan, who believe the dual carriageway changes will lead to dangerous levels of traffic congestion, have said they are disappointed the administration is still moving ahead given pandemic pressures on local authority budgets.

Improving quality of life for everyone

Colin Walker, project director, Arcadis said: “Improving quality of life for the people of Arbroath is a priority for this project.

“Our team will be working closely with Angus Council and Sustrans to enable people to participate in the development of the scheme design and to create a route that meets their needs and aspirations.”

Arbroath is the first of Scotland’s towns to receive the highest level of funding available through active travel charity Sustrans.

It was the only town to win more than £7m in additional funding to build cycling and walking routes in 2019.

But critics argue the £3m already allocated from the council’s capital budget would be better spent elsewhere.

Spend the money on something else

Alex Smith has been a member of the town’s committee harbour for more than 30 years.

He said: “I’m very disappointed this is going to continue.

“My understanding was this had been back seated because of the current climate and the financial position the council finds itself in because of Covid-19. The council is cash-strapped.

“There are much more important projects that money could be allocated to, especially with my own background on the harbour. We could do with money spent there.”

He said it would be better to miss out on the available Sustrans funding than to press ahead with the plans.

“This is something we don’t need. This is not a necessary project in Arbroath,” he added.

How you can ‘shape’ the plans

Communities convener, Cllr Mark Salmond said the project would allow “the town to flourish”.

He called on people in Arbroath to shape the changes.

“We can’t do this without your input. We need the citizens and community groups from Arbroath to take part.

“Project leaders will now host a series of virtual engagement events to allow citizens to give feedback on the proposals.

“Face-to-face meetings will not be available due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

The Social Pinpoint site will host project information and virtual participation events

Mr Salmond said: “People participation is vital in support of our ambitions for a cohesive Arbroath.”