Safety reminder issued to walkers as Arbroath cliff path popularity booms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Arbroath cliff path walkers flooding to take advantage of the spectacular outdoors have been given a fresh safety reminder.

Tighter pandemic restrictions keeping folk closer to home have seen greater numbers of locals heading out on the popular stretch to the village of Auchmithie.

New fears over the stability of a section of the route have prompted a warning to walkers to stick to recognised routes and follow safety advice.

Regular walker Alex Shepherd said he was shocked by the danger posed by a stretch above Mariner’s Grave, north of the town.

© Supplied by Alex Shepherd

The old and previously fenced-off path is crumbling away and has dangerous undercut overhangs.

“Every time I’ve been out there over this and last year I’ve seen and warned people and children – with and without adults – to avoid walking or running along the undercut section.

“There are warnings painted on the path but I admit to not noticing them.

“During the first lockdown the path was very busy compared with previous years, with people appearing from as far away as Dunfermline.”

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Brenda Durno said although a lot of work had been carried out to make the path safer and highlight its risks, danger still lurked at its edge.

An attempt by the council to negotiate a deal with a local landowner to extend the path away from the cliff edge at one eroded section has failed.

New map and information board put in place

Ms Durno advised walkers to stick to the advice in a path map launched last year.

It was put together by local man Cameron Smith, with a new information board at the Victoria Park path end also put in place.

Ms Durno said: “We have done a lot of work and the guide map is really fantastic.

“It does seem to be load busier this last little while and a lot of folk seem to want to go out that way because of this new lockdown.

“I would be saying to anyone thinking about going out to the cliffs to get a copy of the map and follow it to a tee.

“On the most problematic bit the Scottish Wildlife Trust have put up a sign diverting people down the steps and onto the beach and it is really important people follow the guidance.

“There is a lot we still want to do but we really need a group set up to take that forward.

“The path map was done through the community council, but if we had a committee set up it could access all kinds of funding, such as Paths for All, which could be used to improve it.”

She said: “I have also contacted the Scottish Rights of Way Society for advice regarding the cliff path.

“I would really like our path to be more accessible before my term in office as a councillor ends in 2022.

“This year I will be looking at every avenue that I can to get a more substantial route for our visitors to safely enjoy .

“My ultimate aim would be a coastal path to be continued to Lunan Bay, with rest points and toilets available.”