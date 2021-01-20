Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A popular Angus beauty spot path is to be closed for tree-felling works in the £12 million Arbroath flood prevention scheme.

The St Vigeans footpath is expected to be shut for around ten days.

Felling operations are also due to get underway in other locations in the next stage of the multi-million pound effort to protect hundreds of homes from the risk of flooding.

Work has also begun to create a site compound at Hercules Den, where trees and scrubland were cleared late last year.

Angus Council communities convener, Councillor Mark Salmond said: “This is an extremely important project for the Arbroath area and one that I am certain will deliver long-term benefits for communities and businesses in the area by reducing the impact of severe weather events.

“We want to keep people up to speed on what is happening as the scheme develops,” said the Montrose Independent.

“National Covid-19 restrictions will shape our plans in relation to this, but be assured that we will keep our communities updated and the project team welcome any questions or enquiries that people have.”

Trees taken down are being replaced in a re-plating programme.

Following the St Vigeans work, the focus will move to the Brothock Meadows area of Letham Grange for five days of tree-felling scheduled to begin on February 8.

Hercules Den flood hotspot location for site compound

The Hercules Den part of the project will also see one of the pitches there remain out of action until around mid-April.

Site agent for contractors Morrison Construction, Glenn Mitchell, said: “Residents will have seen the tree-felling work being completed before the turn of the year.

“This was carried out safely and effectively by local business Royal Oak Tree Services and we were pleased to see so many local people collecting the logs for use in local homes, schools and businesses.

“The area cleared will be used for our flood storage embankment earthworks and it was important that the felling took place when it did so as not to impact on the bird nesting season.

“We were also able to complete six of our flood wall extension operations before Christmas, working with specialist contractor Murform.

“2021 is certain to be a busy year for our site team and we will have multiple operations running concurrently in various locations across the Arbroath area.

“Working closely with the Council, we intend to keep people regularly updated on the project’s progress,” he said.

Scheme aims to protect properties from 1-in-200-year flood event

The Scottish Government and Angus Council funded scheme has been designed to provide a one-in-200-year standard of protection from the risk of flooding from the Brothock Water.

It aims to remove a flood threat to more than 500 people and properties which leaves an annual repair bill of almost £1m.

The entire project is expected to take about 18-months to complete, weather and other circumstances permitting.