Monifieth housing bid resurfaces for grounds of former Panmure Hotel

Developers bidding for two new houses in the grounds of a former Tayside hotel say they can be built without risk of serious flooding to the new owners.

More than two years after a similar application was withdrawn, the plan for the two homes has come forward for the grounds of the former Panmure Hotel in Monifieth.

It closed in 2018 before undergoing a multi-million pound conversion into nine flats.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A fresh application for the two additional houses has now been recently lodged with Angus Council.

The West Developments proposal for the three-bed properties would see them build on what was previously car parking and garden ground of the hotel.

A previous bid for two houses on the Tay Street was withdrawn in early 2019.

At that time developers said conversion of the former hotel into nine flats would not be viable without the two additional houses.

The site sits around 250 metres from the banks of the Tay, beyond the main east coast rail line which runs by the former hotel.

A detailed consultant’s report in support of the application has focused on the potential low to medium risk of flooding from the nearby Monifieth Burn.

Discussions with environment agency Sepa have led to the site being considered at risk from a one-in-200-year flood event.

But the applicants say the planned homes would not increase the site’s vulnerability to flooding.

Occupancy levels well below those of former hotel use

They also argue the occupancy of the town homes will be a fraction of the numbers at the hotel in its heyday.

A consultant’s report in support of the application states: “During operation the hotel had 13 bedrooms; a total guest occupancy of 26 people.

“At night it is understood a minimum of 1 staff member would be in the hotel. The minimum number of people on site during the operation of the hotel was therefore 27 people.

“A minimum of 17 times per year there were large parties or weddings in the hotel.

“These parties catered for up to 250 people, with increased staff numbers.

“The maximum staff number was 19 when weddings and large parties were being held. The maximum number of people on site is therefore calculated as 299, assuming no people attending the party or wedding were staying in the hotel.”

Developers say the new occupancy figure for the nine flats and two proposed houses would be around 35.”

Flood action plan could be drawn up

They say a flood action plan could be drawn up to advise residents of a safe escape route if the Monifieth Burn was to flood.

The applicants add: “It is concluded that the site is developable with respect to flood risk.

“The proposed development does not result in an increase in the vulnerability of site use, while it is suggested that the proposed occupancy numbers on site should be acceptable when compared to occupancy numbers for the previous hotel development.”

Scottish Water has said it has no objection to the plan.

Angus councillors will consider the application in due course.