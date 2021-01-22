Newlyweds surprise Kirrie gran, 97, with wedding day care home visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When Kirriemuir groom Ewan Dyce learned of the latest coronavirus restrictions he knew his big day would have to change.

But there was no way the apprentice sign designer was going to let his 97-year-old Granny Evelyn Dyce miss out entirely.

So Ewan and his bride Rachel both organised trips to the old lady’s care home so she could give them her best wishes in person.