Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An Angus abattoir has been struck by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Sources suggest as many as ten employees of the Quality Pork plant in Brechin have tested positive for the virus.

Around 15 other workers are understood to have been advised to self-isolate.

The slaughterhouse, on the outskirts of the Angus town, remains in operation.

Company chiefs have declined to comment on the situation.

Quality Pork Ltd was set up in 2014 as a collaboration between Scottish Pig Producers, Scotlean and Tulip Ltd.

The plant is used for the killing and processing of pigs for markets at home and abroad.

The Montrose Road facility has undergone significant investment in recent years and processes upwards of 5,000 animals each week.

Workers told of first positive case

One employee who has now contracted the virus said staff were informed there had been a positive test at the factory earlier this week.

The worker criticised the firm for not closing the plant.

“I certainly felt pressured to stay at work. “What they should have done is shut down briefly and get everybody tested.” QPL employee who has tested positive for Covid-19

“We were taken into a meeting on Monday, told someone had tested positive and were asked how we felt about going back in.

“I certainly felt pressured to stay at work. I can’t afford to not be there.

“What they should have done is shut down briefly and get everybody tested.”

They added: “It now seems to have affected more people.

“I wasn’t feeling poorly or showing symptoms, but I was advised to take a test.

“It has now come back positive,” they added.

“It’s quite possible I got it from someone there, but I can’t be 100%.”

The worker added: “To be fair, they have done their best with regard to social isolating and have plastic screens up in the plant.

“But in this type of business you are always working alongside other people.”

Pandemic protection measures in place at factory

The company has also set up a temporary canteen in a marquee outside the plant to allow more space for workers to take a break.

The worker said: “There are three canteens, but obviously they haven’t worked in stopping it spreading.

“I think we’ve done well to last this long without getting many cases, but maybe we’ve just lucked out.”

NHS Tayside said no Incident Management Team has been arranged for the plant, which is understood to employ around 90 people.

In 2017, security at the £10million factory was beefed up after a fire halted production there.

Outbuildings, a staff canteen, storage sheds and technical equipment within the main plant were affected by the blaze which saw fire crews at the site for eight hours.