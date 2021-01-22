Something went wrong - please try again later.

A multi-agency operation has swung into place after Covid-19 cases spiralled at an Angus pig processing plant.

NHS Tayside said there are 19 confirmed cases at the Quality Pork Limited plant in Brechin.

An Incident Management Team is closely monitoring the situation.

Slaughterhouse bosses are believed to be considering a shutdown of the plant.

Their “lack of clarity” around the escalating crisis has been strongly condemned by one community leader.

Brechin Community Council chairwoman Jill Scott said she was fearful a rapidly-spreading Covid-19 outbreak could “decimate” the burgh.

Employees were told at the beginning of this week a colleague had tested positive for the virus.

It was followed by several other staff members being confirmed as having contracted the deadly condition.

A number of other staff have been told to self-isolate.

After a day of meetings at the Montrose Road slaughterhouse, NHS chiefs confirmed the grim news that the number of confirmed cases had risen sharply.

NHS Tayside Associate Director of Public Health, Dr Ellie Hothersall, said “Nineteen cases of Covid-19 connected to the Quality Pork Processors in Brechin have been identified.

“The processing factory is working closely with NHS Tayside’s Public Health team, Food Standards Scotland and Angus Council Environmental Health Team and all arrangements for contact tracing and self-isolation are in place.

“The multi-agency Incident Management Team (IMT) will continue to keep the situation under close review.”

QPL bosses have remained silent on the situation at the facility.

Company slammed for “lack of clarity”

Community council chairman Jill Scott said the lack of information about a potentially significant local Covid-19 outbreak had been “unhelpful”.

“There has clearly been something serious going on at the abattoir.

“The NHS Tayside figures now bear that out.

“I think we would like to have seen some clarity before now.

“Brechin is a small town and it could be decimated if a coronavirus outbreak gets a hold. Community council leader Jill Scott

“This has been developing throughout the week but accurate information has not been available.”

She added: “Whatever steps are taken by QPL, this just serves to highlight the importance of everyone sticking to the rules and doing all they can to stay safe.

“Brechin is a small town and it could be decimated if a coronavirus outbreak gets a hold.

“I hope the company take the necessary steps to get this situation under control as quickly as possible.

“I would urge everyone to look at this and remind themselves to stay safe from this terrible virus.”

Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol said: “QPL is a major employer in Brechin and Angus and I hope any outbreak can be quickly contained.

“The welfare of staff is the key priority.”

He added: “There is also an animal welfare issue to be considered here.

“Pigs are bred to a specific weight and delays in processing could mean significant losses to farmers and the housing of extra animals not killed.”

The Brechin plant processes around 6,000 pigs each week for markets at home and abroad.

A source said slaughtering of pigs was continuing on Friday but other parts of the processing chain have already been scaled back.