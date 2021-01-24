Angus Alive app launches as local leisure centres remain out of bounds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new fitness app has been launched by the Angus Alive leisure trust while the area’s sports centres remain shut down.

Leisure centres and swimming pools throughout the district have been closed since Christmas Eve due to the pandemic restrictions.

The new app will see live stream and on demand classes launched this week.

Live classes begin on Monday with Montrose instructor Jade Young delivering a body combat class.

Jade said: “Myself and the other instructors are looking forward to reconnecting with our members and anyone new who would like to try out a class.

“Exercise is so important for our physical and mental health and to be able to deliver all the benefits of exercise again is a great feeling.

Other live streamed classes will include aerobics, high intensity interval training and indoor group cycling.

Angus Alive adult and community physical activity lead, Lynne Haxton said: “We have been working to develop an app for some time in order for us to help people access fitness sessions from home.

“We’re delighted we have managed to get this launched in January especially when there is the ‘Stay at Home’ message and people may be looking for ways to keep fit and healthy from home.”

The app will remain when facilities re-open to allow people to check timetables and book classes.

The app is free for a trial period which will run to at least the end of February.

It can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.