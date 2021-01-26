Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Drivers have kept their foot to the floor racking up dangerous speeds along one of Tayside’s deadliest roads.

Shock figures have revealed speeders have hit as much as 131 miles per hour on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven even since Covid-19 exerted its grip.

And speeds of more than 90mph were detected in the 50mph zone around the blackspot Laurencekirk junction.

© Supplied

Police have condemned motorists who are still prepared to drive at nearly twice the legal limit.

It comes as data also showed overall speeding offences on the 51.5-mile stretch plummeted during full lockdown and the months following.

Freedom of Information figures for the period from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in March to the end of November show the top ten recorded speeds on the 70mph average speed cameras zone were all above 120mph.

The ten highest speeds through the short 50mph section past the Mearns town around the A90/A937 junction ranged from 83 to 93mph.

Overall speeding offences fall dramatically during pandemic

The speeding league of shame emerged after the total number of offences almost halved between April and September.

Published statistics showed 1,626 drivers caught over the 70 limit, leading to 513 fixed penalty notices and 86 reports to the Procurator Fiscal.

During the same period in 2019, 3185 offences were recorded, resulting in 1,784 fixed fines and 676 drivers reported to the courts.

Over the 50mph Laurencekirk section, a total 2019 tally of 4,604 offences fell to 1,301.

FPNs were down from more than 3,000 to just 430 and only 70 cases sent to the courts in comparison to 979 the previous year.

Police pledge ‘rigorous’ enforcement

Sergeant Paul Taylor, of Perth Road Policing Division, said: “Travelling at these speeds is unacceptable.

“Whether detected by mobile cameras, average speed cameras or police patrols, people driving at these excessive speeds will be dealt with appropriately.

“Speeding of this magnitude is extremely dangerous, both to the driver and other road users.

“It’s important to remember, the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven is a dual carriageway used by all types of vehicles, including tractors and other agricultural vehicles.

“It has a number of junctions and cross-overs – all of which increases the inherent dangers and likelihood of serious or fatal injuries if a collision occurs from drivers grossly exceeding the speed limit.

“As a result, Police Scotland and Safety Camera Partnership will continue to rigorously enforce the speed limit on this road.”

MSP says high speeds highlight need for Laurencekirk flyover as soon as possible

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “No one should be flouting the speed limit at such a dangerous part of the A90.

“The reasons behind the 50mph restriction are well-publicised and ignorance is not an excuse.

“It’s important to remember the reduction was originally intended as a temporary measure.

“It has undoubtedly had a calming effect on the majority of traffic on that stretch of the A90.

“But it is still an incredibly dangerous section of road.”

Mr Kerr said the data highlighted the need for the long-awaited Laurencekirk grade-separated safety works.

He added: “We have been waiting on the Scottish Government to make good on the permanent solution for almost 17 years now.

“These new figures show that danger is just as present now as it was in 2004.”

A study by charity Brake to coincide with Road Safety Week at the end of last year revealed shocking statistics around ton-up drivers.

Brake’s research found nearly one in five of all UK drivers admitted to topping the ton on a public road.

The figure rose to 28% of male drivers, with one-in-three 25 to 34-year-old men saying they had gone over 100mph.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they had been in a vehicle travelling at a three-figure speed, either as a driver or passenger.