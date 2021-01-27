Heartbreak for Angus family as mother and son die within days of each other

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Angus family are facing double heartbreak after a mother and son died in hospital just days apart.

David Ferrier, from Arbroath, died in Ninewells Hospital in the early hours Saturday.

He was 66-years-old at the time and had been staying at the hospital since before Christmas due to his health battles with diabetes.

David’s mother Margaret passed away just days earlier on January 17 at the age of 88, also at Ninewells. She had been living with dementia.

David was said to have taken the death of his mother quite hard.

Both had tested positive for coronavirus before their deaths.

© Supplied by Wallace Ferrier

Well-known Arbroath family

David was well-known in Scottish horse circles as he was an equestrian enthusiast.

He bred horses and also had a horse-drawn wedding carriage and a hearse.

David’s two remaining horses have been looked after by friends since he was admitted to hospital.

Margaret, nee Marley before marrying Charles Ferrier, was known in Arbroath for her volunteer work at the West Port Barnardo’s and for working at a Keptie Street bakery.

The Ferriers were also well-known in the 1970s and 80s for taking people sight seeing around the coast of Arbroath, taking in the cliffs and Bell Rock Lighthouse among other attractions, on one of their three boats. A younger David would help his father Charles with those trips.

© Supplied by Wallace Ferrier

Wallace Ferrier, David’s cousin and Margaret’s nephew, paid tribute to those who helped his relatives.

He said: “We want to thank everyone for the kind comments on Facebook and to those who were a help to them at the end.

“We want to thank the wonderful staff at wards six and 17 at Ninewells and to the carers and district nurses who were there for Margaret.”

The local photographer added: “David was quite close to his mother. When he was told, he was quite upset and I think he went downhill with that.

“He couldn’t get a breath at the end.

“The family have taken it quite well all things considered. It was expected.”

Funeral

David and Margaret are survived by Jennifer, Alistair and Andrew — siblings to David.

Alistair and Andrew will tragically not be able to make it to the funeral because they live in New Zealand and London respectively and Covid-19 restrictions prevent travel.

David’s sister Jennifer Richards, who also lives in London, has been staying in Arbroath to support the family since before post-Christmas lockdowns were implemented.

A private funeral, because of coronavirus restrictions, will be held next week.