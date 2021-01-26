Coronavirus cases found in Angus health centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus cases have been identified in a Forfar health centre.

Staff and patients in Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

The cases were found in the Isla and Clova wards.

The centre has in-patient beds, including four bedded hospice. It also offers a day centre for physically disabled adults, a minor injury unit, general and specialist outpatient services and a conference suit.

A health board spokeswoman said: “NHS Tayside’s Infection Prevention and Control Team was made aware of a number of cases of Covid-19 in staff and patients in Isla Ward and Clova Ward at Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre earlier this month.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures were put in place and close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support.”