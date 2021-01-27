Thursday, January 28th 2021 Show Links
Brechin nursery closes after seven test positive for Covid-19

by Peter John Meiklem
January 27 2021, 10.00am Updated: January 27 2021, 11.37am
A nursery in Brechin has closed after a cluster of positive Covid-19 tests.

Playspaces managers made the decision to close after a member of staff tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

It is now understood at least seven people linked to the nursery have now received a positive test result.

An outbreak at the town’s pig slaughterhouse has affected at least 34 people.

It is understood families were contacted on Tuesday to advise that their children should be self-isolating until next Monday.