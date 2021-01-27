Two Brechin nursery children and two parents among those testing positive for Covid-19 during second virus outbreak

People in Brechin are coming to terms with the double “shock” of two Covid-19 outbreaks in a matter of days.
Community council chair Jill Scott said the community in the north Angus town remained “fearful” after a fresh number of cases at Playspaces Nursery near the town centre.
It follows at least 34 confirmed cases in Quality Pork Processors slaughterhouse on the outskirts of the town.
A multi-agency incident management team (IMT) is keeping the situation in the pig processing plant under close review.
It is understood IMT members do not believe there is a direct link to the positive cases in the town’s nursery.
Jill said: “We all felt quite safe, but people are now really, really shocked. Until now, we have not heard that anybody has it in Brechin. It’s all been kept very quiet.
“It’s better that we know, because it helps us to remain vigilant in what we are doing.”
She sent her best wishes to those affected at both sites. “It’s a reminder we all need to be careful and continue to follow the guidance,” she added.
Mark Mitchell, Playspaces Nursery owner, said there have been five confirmed positive tests for Covid-19 linked to the business.
He was “aware of a further two cases which may be linked,” he added.
The cases include three members of staff, two children and two parents.
He said: “I made the decision to close the nursery on Sunday, January 24 after our first member of staff tested positive.
“Our staff and children are now isolating and we hope to re-open next week.”
Positive coronavirus cases at Scotland’s biggest pork processing plant in Brechin jumps to 34
Members of the IMT previously said the rise in numbers at The Quality Pork Processors factory was “expected” and all those positive were already self-isolating.
At least 19 cases were reported last week, leading to the business being shut down for at least a fortnight from January 23.
Associate director of Public Health and chair of the Incident Management Team (IMT), Dr Ellie Hothersall, said: “All arrangements for contact tracing and self-isolation are in place.”
Bosses at the firm have been criticised for what has been perceived as a lack of openness at the severity of the outbreak.
The company issued a statement saying the decision to close was taken due to “high absenteeism” among staff due to the outbreak.
It said all those affected will be placed on furlough and are being “fully supported.”
