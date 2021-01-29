£98,000 windfall to build all weather football pitch in Monifieth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Young Monifieth footballers are a step closer to playing on a new 3G synthetic grass training pitch thanks to nearly £100,000 in national lottery funding,

Monifieth Athletic Football Club will receive £98,000 for the new facility with the club promising good access for the local community.

The pitch, which complements existing facilities at the club, should help boost participation rates in the sport among young people and players with a disability.

The side, which runs teams across various age groups, also plans to establish a girls’ section.

Pitch for 300 players

Marc Lorente, chair of Monifieth Athletic FC, welcomed the “much needed” boost for the 3G pitch project

He said: “This is excellent. This will allow the club to progress to the initial stages of installing a 3G all-weather pitch. This will cater for the 300 players of all ages and abilities, as well as the wider Angus community.”

The club, like many others during lockdown, has had to move some of its training online, he added.

“During lockdown the club have had to adapt to online fitness training classes for the youth players. We do not underestimate the effect on mental health for all the youngsters. To have an all-weather training pitch on the doorstep would be a massive boost for their health and wellbeing.

He thanked vice chair Andy Adam and secretary James Harle for their work

“The Executive Committee will continue to work to secure the remainder of the funds,” he said.

The welcome news comes just over a month after vandals struck at the Angus club, damaging the playing surfaces and leaving dog waste in the goals area.

The cash will come from a more than £1.25million investment across Scotland made through sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund.

Real ambition

Administrators gave priority to projects with a focus on increasing participation in sport and physical activity.

They want to increase numbers among young people, women and girls, disabled people, as well as deprived or rural communities.

Scottish government sports minister and Angus North MSP Mairi Gougeon said: “We know that being active brings about positive changes beyond participation and can impact positively on people in communities.”

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “The projects receiving funding today demonstrate real ambition and commitment to improving the lives of their communities.”