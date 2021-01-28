Something went wrong - please try again later.

A predatory dark web Angus paedophile has been given a seven-month sentence for breaching a court order imposed over a previous indecent images offence.

John Johnstone appeared by video link at Forfar Sheriff Court from Perth prison, where he is currently serving a 40-month jail term.

Johnstone, 43, previously admitted breaching a community payback order imposed in 2019 after he was found with memory card containing indecent images of children.

At that point he was placed on a three-year supervision order and given 150 hours unpaid work.

Defence solicitor Nick Markowski said the commission of other offences has led to the CPO breach.

Mr Markowski said: “He was dealt with at Dundee Sheriff Court on January 5 and received a custodial sentence of 40 months.”

Johnstone, from Arbroath, was made the subject of a five-year sexual offences prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.

The Dundee indictment hearing was told the farm worker built a secret den in his home to store his vile haul of material and used the dark web to distribute it worldwide.

He took photos of himself carrying out sex acts and posing next to a sleeping girl.

Johnstone then set up a secret hidden compartment behind a fireplace to store the computer equipment he used to distribute home-made images.

He bragged to social workers he had done no “actual harm” to the girl because she had been asleep while he was abusing her.

Police branded Johnstone a “dangerous and predatory” individual who posed a risk to children worldwide.

The offences which led to the Dundee conviction took place in Arbroath between January 1 2015 and July 29 last year.

The latest sentence imposed by Sheriff Gregor Murray will run concurrently.