Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are investigating after a woman’s bag was stolen while she was standing at a bus shelter in Montrose.

The woman was at the bus shelter in Fettes Way, near the junction with Coronation Way, some time between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

A man walked past the victim and deliberately bumped into her, grabbed her bag from her hand and ran off towards nearby houses.

He is described as white, in his 30s, slim build with gaunt facial features and short greying hair.

He was wearing a dark zip-up hooded top and navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.