An Angus man who terrorised his elderly parents and lied about wearing a suicide vest has been jailed.

Brian Wiley kicked in a locked bathroom door behind which his 86-year-old dad had taken refuge during a frightening incident.

The 50-year-old lashed out at seven police officers who then went to arrest him at his own house.

In another incident at his parents’ home last November, Wiley had to be subdued by incapacitant spray after viciously assaulting a female police officer.

He then threatened to blow up a custody block using a suicide vest he claimed to be wearing.

Wiley, of St James Road, Forfar, appeared for sentence after admitting a string of charges in relation to incidents on March 29 2019 and November 20 last year.

Depute fiscal Michael Dunlop told Forfar Sheriff Court that during the 2019 offence, Wiley had arrived at his parents’ home visibly angry just after midday and made various demands of his 80-year-old mother.

Police control heard smashing noises in background of emergency call

She fled the house and dialled 999.

Police control staff picked up the ‘dropped’ call and the fiscal said: “A female could be heard calling for assistance with noises of smashing in the background.”

He said Wiley’s father went to the bathroom and locked the door due to his state of fear but the accused kicked it until it burst open.

Wiley fled the scene and when police went to the accused’s home around 3pm he initially refused to let them in, but calmed down.

The court heard his “erratic” behaviour then including swearing at officers and suggesting they were members of the Ulster Defence Association and Irish Republican Army.

Wiley also admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his parents’ home and assaulting his partner and police on November 25.

As police tried to quell raging Wiley with incapacitant spray, he kicked a female officer on the abdomen and tried to punch another.

He told one constable: “Your number’s noted, your wife’s getting it.”

The fiscal added: “At the charge bar he became volatile.

“He made reference to having a suicide vest strapped to his body which he would detonate at the custody block.”

Parents and partner continue to support accused

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said Wiley’s partner and parents had sent letter of support to the court.

“What we obviously do not have is a letter of support from the police,” he added.

“He accepts his behaviour was entirely inappropriate and not acceptable.

“He is someone who has mental health problems, clearly exacerbated by drink.”

Sheriff Murray told Wiley: “I start by saying that anyone who cares for their parents deserves praise.

“Anyone who cares for elderly parents, particularly one with alcohol difficulties, deserves further praise.

“But the conduct towards your father and mother should never have happened.

“What is most concerning is what happened next.

“You struggle violently with significant numbers of police and then made entirely inappropriate and extremely offensive comments.

“The charges in relation to the police officers are about as serious as it gets on summary complaint.

“Frankly, there can be no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Wiley was jailed for 12 months.