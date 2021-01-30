Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pervert Angus OAP is back behind bars after threatening to rip out the throat of a female police officer monitoring his compliance with a long-term sex offences order.

James Hutchison made the drunken threats out of what Forfar sheriff court was told was “frustration” that lifelong restrictions on him might not be relaxed after police were asked to investigate claims around him meeting a 15-year-old boy.

In a series of angry texts and voicemails, the 67-year-old told his supervising officer: “You better steer clear of me now. I’ll do you in ya cow.”

Hutchison, of Ladyloan, Arbroath had previously been remanded after a Dundee sheriff court appearance at which he admitted verbally abusing PC Gillian Fraser on October 29 last year.

He was later released and appeared before Sheriff Gregor Murray for sentence at Forfar Sheriff Court this week.

Hutchison is subject to a sexual offences order which bans him from approaching, contacting or speaking to a child under the age of 18.

He was originally convicted in 1988.

The pensioner is currently under the supervision of the offender management unit at Forfar Police office.

The court heard his abuse towards the monitoring unit officer included: “I will tear your f****** throat out. Gillian, I don’t know what’s f****** going on here like. There’s c**** phoning me calling me a beast.”

Inquiry mounted after alleged contact with teenage boy

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He had been remanded in custody but was granted bail.

“He had effectively been 32 years on the order. It was lifelong, but has to be reviewed every five years.

“Things changed and there was an inquiry alleging him being in contact with a 15-year-old male.

“That then resulted in the order not being removed and Mr Hutchison’s frustration with the whole process boiled over.”

“He felt hard done by.”

The solicitor said the inquiry had discovered the boy was with his father at the time of the meeting with Hutchison.

Mr Rennie added: “It is said there was no apology. He recalls making an apology by telephone but it perhaps didn’t have enough resonance.

“He has since met the officer and there have been no further problems.

“Clearly they are thoroughly unpleasant comments, aggravated by the fact they are made to a police officer.”

Sheriff noted ‘significant’ record of accused

Sheriff Murray told Hutchison: “I am prepared to accept that what you said and what you texted was said and sent in anger and frustration.

“What I can’t ignore that that you have a significant number of convictions for nasty offences including breaches of the legislation you are still subject to.

“I understand your frustration the order wasn’t taken away.

“However the law has to take very seriously what is said to police officers on duty.

“They are entitled to co-operation, particularly from someone like you who has been around for so long.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence,” he told the pensioner.

Hutchison was sentenced to 64 days behind bars, which the sheriff said took into account the time already spent on remand.