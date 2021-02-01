Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 21-year-old man who kicked in the door of someone who complained about noise from a lockdown Angus party has been jailed.

Jordan Bruce was drinking with friends at the house in Montrose on March 21 last year – five days after the UK public were urged to stay at home to help beat coronavirus.

The Christies Lane bash took place two days before tough lockdown restrictions officially came into place.

But a neighbour who was unhappy about the gathering and the level of noise coming from it became the victim of what a sheriff branded Bruce’s “immature and boorish” backlash.

Bruce, of Drybridge, Buckie, appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar having previously pleaded guilty to wilfully or recklessly damaging a door frame and lock at the flat in Montrose.

Defence solicitor Nick Markowski said his client was under the influence at the time.

“It was an idiotic decision, but he wasn’t keeping the best of company,” said the lawyer.

The court was told the damage to the door amounted to £32.

“He has no outstanding cases and hasn’t been to prison before,” added Mr Markowski.

“There does seem to be an alternative available.”

Accused had just been placed on community order

Sheriff Gregor Murray blasted Bruce for the offence.

“This is, recklessly, the type of immature, boorish behaviour the public expect to be treated seriously by the courts in sentencing,” he said.

“I accept the householder was entitled to hold this party, but the public had been told to stay at home.

“You went to the party, you acted stupidly and the neighbours wanted to sleep.

“They then had, in your mind, the temerity to ask to keep the noise down.

“You are the idiot who went down the stairs and kicked the door in.”

The sheriff added: “This occurred a few days after you have been put on a community payback order for the same type of behaviour.

“You have five convictions for public disorder in the past three years. You have reached the end of the line.”

He jailed Bruce for 80 days.