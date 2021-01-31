Arbroath woman, 61, found safe and well after police appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 61-year-old woman reported missing from Arbroath has been found safe and well.

Helena Kijek was last seen at 2am on Sunday in the Angus town.

She was seen wearing a brown top with flowers, light pyjama bottoms and grey fluffy slippers but was not wearing a jacket, despite the cold temperatures.

But she was found by a couple walking their dog this morning, who contacted police.