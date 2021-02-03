Angus care home driver’s haul of child abuse material featured images of infants

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Angus care home driver was caught with hundreds of images of babies and young children being abused along with a hoard of extreme bestiality material.

Former sales consultant Gregor Tyler was found to have the images on two devices when police raided the home he shared with his partner.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Tyler – of Bucklers Croft, Kellas – admitted downloading indecent images of children between June 19, 2013 and May 26, 2018.

The 67-year-old also admitted having extreme pornography depicting adults engaged in sexual activity with dogs and horses between June 19 and October 28, 2013.

Tyler denied having any sexual interest in children but then admitted he had seen child abuse images.

He was found to have 372 images of child abuse featuring youngsters aged from infants up to 15. He had a further 378 images of animals.

Tyler had his name added to the Sex Offenders Register and sentence was deferred by Sheriff Lorna Drummond for social background reports.