The detailed masterplan for a £70 million Angus residential and business development which could create hundreds of jobs is set for a planning green light.

Five years after permission in principle was granted for the ambitious Pitskelly scheme at Carnoustie, Angus development standards councillors are being recommended to conditionally approve the 250 house/business park scheme on Tuesday.

The town-based D J Laing Group is behind the joint venture with Persimmon Homes and projects the housing element to generate almost £35m in construction investment over a five-year period of development.

It had been hoped work would begin in 2020 but the programme was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A start date of October this year has now been targeted.

The reserved matters planning application has drawn a number of fresh objections over fears the scale of the development will change the character of nearby Barry village and lead to the loss of prime agricultural land.

Potential pressure on already stretched local services has also been raised as a concern.

One objector says: “The medical centre cannot cope now, let alone with all these new houses. Schools are full.

“Carnoustie is not part of Dundee, it’s a coastal golfing town.

“Stop building on every bit of green space we have.”

Planning boss says development principle is established

But authority planning chief Kate Cowey will tell councillors that those arguments were previously considered when permission in principle was granted.

Pitskelly on the west of the town and a competing site at Carlogie to the east of Carnoustie were part of a prolonged and complex tussle for development permission.

“The site is allocated for a residential and employment development in the Angus local development plan and has planning permission in principle for such uses,” she states.

“This application relates solely to approval of the matters specified in conditions attached to the planning permission in principle. It is not an opportunity to reconsider the acceptability of the principle of the development.”

Angus Council’s roads division has raised no objections in respect of matters including flooding, draining or public transport.

Education contribution and affordable housing

A 25% affordable housing contribution will equate to 63 homes, comprising 24 one-bedroom flats, 19 two-bed houses, 12 three-bed and eight two-bedroomed wheelchair accessible bungalows.

The planning conditions also require a £1m-plus education contribution.

D J Laing forecasts the completed development will generate in excess of £7m a year in spending power for the local retail and leisure economy.

Ms Cowey adds: “The residential development would provide a good living environment with the employment development providing opportunity for a range of employment uses to locate in the area.

“Detailed information provided in support of the layout and design of the development suggests that the proposal would provide a good living and working environment without significantly affecting the amenity of those that currently live and work in the wider area.

“The proposal provides for substantial planting that would, in time, allow the development to integrate with its wider landscape setting, and it would not give rise to unacceptable impacts on built and natural heritage.”

The business park will be developed across 14 acres, with close access to the A92 Dundee to Arbroath road at Upper Victoria.