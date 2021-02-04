Something went wrong - please try again later.

A kind-hearted Angus schoolgirl has created 100 ‘Cup of Friendship’ boxes for locals living alone to show them they have not been forgotten during the pandemic.

Lily White from Arbroath used money set aside for her cancelled ninth birthday party to put together the packages of tea, coffee and cakes for two.

The thoughtful youngster then decorated each box with a colourful teacup and penned a prayer card and message to put inside them.

© Supplied by Church of Scotland

Her local minister has described Lily’s kindness as “humbling”.

Lily, a P5 pupil at Muirfield primary in the Angus town, attends Arbroath West Kirk and worked on the project with her minister, the Rev. Chris Hay.

Boxes being sent out to parishioners

The boxes are being posted out this week to 100 members of the congregation who have been isolating alone in their homes since the start of the first Covid-19 lockdown last March.

Her message inside the Cup of Friendship box reads: “Everyone should know that they are not alone.

“I hope that this box makes someone smile and they can enjoy a cuppy and a biscuit.”

Lily said: “God tells us to share with others, to care for one another, be kind and use our gifts and talents to do ‘His’ work.

“We have all taken things for granted and lockdown has made us all think about what is important.

“Church is important to me and I have missed seeing my church family each week and I am sure they have missed me.

“I worry about people who are on their own, they must feel lonely and isolated and I want these Cup of Friendship boxes to make people smile and to show that someone is thinking about them.”

Parents “very proud” of Lily

Lily’s mum, Vicki, the kirk organist said she and husband, Steven, are “very proud” of their daughter.

“Lily was born into the church and sees the congregation as her extended family,” said Vicki.

“During the first lockdown we were without a minister and found it hard to be able to reach out to those who needed it,” she explained.

“Lily came up with this idea and my husband and I gave her £100 which was set aside for her birthday party which was unable to happen.

“She planned, drew, coloured and bought all the items herself.

“Chris helped by providing prayer cards and working out how these boxes could be sent out into the community.

“Without her help this would not have been possible.”

New minister enjoying first full-time charge

Mrs Hay was ordained into the Church of Scotland ministry in October and Arbroath West Kirk is her first full-time charge.

She said: “Like many churches, we have a large percentage of older members, many of whom live alone and are not experts in the use of the internet and social media.

“Lily’s initiative, her thought for others at a time when activities were cancelled for her, coupled with her commitment to filling and completing each box is humbling.

“The Kirk Session is delighted to support her by providing the names and the means to distribute them by post as we can’t deliver them in person.

“It’s a great demonstration of Jesus’ love in action and we hope that each box will brighten someone’s day and encourage them as we wait for the restrictions to be lifted.”