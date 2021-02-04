Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arbroath-based 45 Commando Royal Marines have deployed to the extreme Arctic for the next generation of winter warriors to be put through their paces.

Following a rigorous quarantine period, they are now embarking on Norwegian training in temperatures well below zero on terrain which receives only four hours of daylight.

Hundreds of green berets are involved in the winter programme, mainly from the Condor base outside Arbroath but also including a range of specialist units from around 3 Commando Brigade.

Exercises with Norway, the United States, the Netherlands and Germany have been cancelled by the Norwegians due to Covid-19, but crucial training has resumed in the short-term for those who have been through quarantine.

45 Commando’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Innes Catton, said: “As cold weather warfare specialists held at very high readiness, this training is vital to retaining capability to deploy anywhere in the world in the event of crisis and to support our NATO allies in the region.

“Stringent control measures and quarantine procedures are in place to protect the local population and our people in Norway, as well as our families upon return to the UK,” he said.

Marines are put through their paces by instructors of the Royal Marines Mountain Leader Cadre.

Those new to the Arctic must undergo a series of intensive trials to ensure they are able to survive.

Cold shock ice-breaking drill

It includes building shelters, living off the land and dealing with cold shock during the infamous ice-breaking drills.

That involves being plunged into a hole in the ice and climbing out of the water unassisted using ski poles.

This brutal training element is designed to help recognised and reduce the cold shock physical response which can rapidly incapacitate and even kill.

The training programme has three phases – survival, mobility and warfare.

Deployed alongside 45 Commando are marines of 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group, Commando Logistic Regiment and Commando Helicopter Force, plus British Army troops from 24 Commando Royal Engineers and 29 Commando Royal Artillery.