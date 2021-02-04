Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lifeline service supporting vulnerable Angus women and their families has been hailed for its continuing work during the pandemic.

Set up in 2014, the Glen Isla project has seen a major turnaround in the numbers of women who land in trouble appearing back in the dock from custody.

Its development has included the setting up of the Glen Clova project aimed at supporting the most vulnerable.

It targets those at risk of entering the justice system, under-21s who have endured traumatic life experiences and women whose parental support needs are likely to impact on their children.

Project leader Alison Hendry told Angus policy and resources committee councillors the coronavirus crisis had presented clear challenges, but women on the Glen Clova scheme had demonstrated how important it is to them.

“What we have seen very quickly is huge engagement by women and their families,” she said.

“They know they are important to us and that’s made the difference with them engaging.”

She added: “With the pandemic we have had to up our contact over mental health issues

“Covid hasn’t stopped us – people don’t stop having issues,” she said.

She said the service had worked closely with third-sector set-ups including the Voluntary Action Angus hub in the heart of Forfar to make sure women are still able to access help.

Mapping study identified priory needs

Fifty five women were part of a mapping exercise carried out in October last year.

It identified more than 200 areas of need for the women in the Glens initatives.

Managing mental health, stress and/or anxiety was identified as the key need by almost eight out of ten of those involved with the scheme.

Relationships and domestic abuse as well as substance abuse and addiction also feature highly.

Arbroath had the highest number of women involved in the scheme, with mental health/anxiety and finance issues the greatest areas of identified need.

In Forfar priorities included keeping women safe from risk of exploitation including social media abuse, alongside managing their emotions and behaviours.

Women from the Montrose, Brechin and Kirriemuir areas are also being supported.

Council invest £650k over two years

Angus Council made £650,000 available from 2019/21 to extend support to vulnerable women as part of the existing Glen Isla project.

Arbroath Conservative councillor Derek Wann, the authority’s children and learning convener, hailed the difference the work is making to women and their families.

“Other local authorities have shown great interest in this initiative and this is borne out by the number of enquiries asking how the project was set up and funded,” he said.

“This administration and council can be proud that we had the foresight to secure funding in last year’s budget to push the project on and ensure it is there for all its clients.”

He added: “We look forward to seeing the evidence on overall reductions in crisis intervention, specifically looking at reduction in costs for services by supporting people before they reach breaking point,” he said.

“This project is changing the lives of the women and families it is intended to.”