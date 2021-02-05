Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Dundee and Angus College staff have delivered four-figure support to local foodbanks through an innovative charity appeal.

They donated the last hour of their pay from 2020 and the success of the initiative has seen both Dundee and Angus foodbanks each receive £570.

The college’s determination to do something positive at the end of a difficult year raised almost £4,600 in total.

It is now distributing the money between the foodbanks, Women’s Aid, the mental health charity Penumbra and Homestart, which supports young parents across their region.

Vice-principal Steven Taylor said: “The efforts of staff to raise such a fantastic sum have been amazing.

“We are proud and happy to be able to play a small part in helping the work done by our local foodbanks.

“The Last Hour appeal was really easy to do, and I hope that other employers might consider similar efforts to support such worthwhile causes.”

Ken Linton of Dundee foodbank said: “In 2020, we were able to assist over 14,000 people with a non-perishable food provision and we are currently feeding more than 270 people per week.

“This donation enables us to continue to address this growing need and feed so many local people who are in crisis and experiencing food poverty.”